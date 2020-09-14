General News

High Court issues fresh summons for Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

The Accra High Court has ordered Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong to appear before the court on Friday, September 18, 2020, after he failed to show up in court today, September 14, 2020.

Lawyers for Kennedy Agyapong filed an application that he was personally not served with the initial writ of summons which was issued on September 9, 2020.



The court has therefore issued a fresh order for Kennedy Agyapong to prove why he should not be punished for contempt on September 18.



“By posting a copy of the order and the court’s summons to show cause issued on Sept 9 to be served on the said Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to appear before this court on the notice board of the High Court, Land Division, Law Court Complex.



“By posting a copy of the order together with the hearing notice on a conspicuous part of Net 2 TV and Oman FM stations, Holywood Building, Medina Zongo Junction, Accra.”



The court said the order “shall remain posted for three days (returnable on Friday, Sept 18).”



Kennedy Agyapong has been hauled before the law after he hurled some expletives at a judge who had granted an injunction against him over some land dispute.

Kennedy Agyapong accused the judge of being corrupt and promised to deal with him.



“You are a stupid judge. I will face you. I am not Anas to take bribe from you. I will deal with you”, he said on Net2 TV.



The vociferous lawmaker issued an apology after the first order of summons was issued by Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni.



“However, upon sober reflection, I have come to the realisation that without prejudice to the substantive case, my expression about the court’s opinion was harsh thus I find it necessary to render an unqualified apology without any reservation whatsoever to the honourable Chief Justice, judges and magistrates and any individual who have been offended by my uncomplimentary comments”.



“Thus prior to the publication of this letter, I have appeared on the same platform on the 7th day of September 2020 and rendered same apology to the Hon Chief Justice, Judges and Magistrates” parts of his statement read.

