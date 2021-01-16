High Court remands man who stabbed 19-year-old to death

The suspect has been charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty

Michael Tetteh, a man in his mid-twenties, on Friday appeared before an Accra High Court (Criminal Division) for stabbing to death a 19-year-old man at Oduman near Amasaman.

Tetteh, charged with murder, has pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo is set to empanel a seven-member jury for the commencement of the trial.



The court, therefore, turned down a bail application by his lawyer and remanded Tetteh into lawful custody to reappear on February 2.



The Prosecution Ms Victoria Asieduwaa, a Senior State Attorney, said the complainant was one Jeffery Kofi Lokko and the deceased was Patrick Gyasi.



The accused and the deceased are both residents of Oduman, near Amasaman in Accra.

On June 16, 2017, the deceased stopped at a place known as Otumfour Spot at Oduman.



The prosecution said while at the spot, accused and one Taller also visited the spot around 2300 hours and accosted the deceased with words; “the other day while I was beating my child you insulted me and today you are here now.”



The prosecution said the deceased responded that he had no issue with the accused.



Afterwards, the accused fetched a fried yam seller’s log and attempted to hit Gyasi (deceased).



One Taller, Prosecution said overpowered Tetteh and took away the log and separated the deceased and the accused.

The prosecution said Tetteh then went home and brought a bottle which he hid in his pocket.



On his return and without any provocation, Tetteh hit the head of Gyasi (deceased) and stabbed him in the neck and arm with the broken bottle.



The prosecution said Gyasi bled immensely and was rushed to the Oduman Health Centre but was transferred to the Amasaman Government Hospital, where he died.



On June 21, 2017, the Prosecutor said Tetteh ran away to his girlfriend at Asuboi in the Eastern Region, where he was nabbed.



A post mortem conducted on the deceased by one Dr Owusu Afriyie at the Police Hospital in Accra indicated that Gyasi died as a result of haemorrhagic shock and injury.