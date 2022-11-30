High Court sets December 8 to rule on NDC Eastern Regional Youth Organiser injunction

Fohad Abenyazi and Richard Etornam Nyarko

The High Court of Justice sitting in Koforidua has today adjourned judgment on an injunction application against Richard Nyarko from carrying himself as the Eastern Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC.

The Court has scheduled its decision to be delivered on the 8th of December 2022. The trial judge will decide on the matter brought before it by one Okai Mintah.



The contention of the applicant as brought before the court is based on the eligibility of some delegates who voted at the Youth Conference.



The case of the applicant court is that three Constituencies should not have voted at the Eastern Region Youth Conference. The three were debarred from voting by the Functional Executive Committee but two of the constituencies were allowed to vote at the Eastern Regional Youth Conference, restraining one in the voting process.



It, therefore, presupposes that the regulations of the NDC was grossly violated in the Regional Youth Conference election held at Nsawam in the Eastern Region on the 10th of November 2022.



The applicant argues that as a law-abiding party member, he was astonished by the decision of the National Election Taskforce of the NDC to compromise the agreed voter register for the purposes of the Eastern Regional Youth Conference.

The court will make its final determination in the pleadings before it and have subsequently ordered that the applicant submits a supplementary application before 5th December 2022, in the exercise of his right of reply.



Richard Etornam Nyarko will cease immediately from carrying himself as the Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC in the Eastern Region if the Court determines in favour of the applicant on 8th December 2022. This in turn means, Fohad Agbenyazi will carry on with the responsibility as the Regional Youth Organizer of the Eastern Region, assisted by Nat G. Tetteh until the court makes a final determination of the matter.



As it stands per court rules, Richard Etornam Nyarko is precluded from carrying any responsibility as the Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC in the Eastern Region.



Opinions sought from lawyers acquainted with the subject matter suggest that the Court is likely to nullify the election of Richard Etornam Nyarko as the Regional Youth Organiser of the Eastern Region and order for a fresh election because of the compelling weight of the evidence before it.