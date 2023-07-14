High Court throws out CHRAJ report on Adjenim Boateng over fair hearing breach

Adjenim Boateng Adjei is the former CEO of the Public Procurement Authority

A report by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on the former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei, has been dismissed an Accra Hight Court.

The court, presided over by Judge Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, ruled that CHRAJ breached the fair hearing rule by replacing portions of the complaint made by antigraft campaigners; Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), with the former's own allegations.



Additionally, the Accra High Court stated that Adjenim Boateng Adjei was not given the chance, by CHRAJ, to cross-examine the witnesses called during their investigations before they arrived at their conclusions.



Also, the court said that CHRAJ focused on matters that were not part of the submission of GII, failing to rather investigate the substantive complaints in the case.



The case of the former CEO of the Public Procurement Agency (PPA) was prompted by an investigative exposé by celebrated anti-corruption investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, in 2019.



The exposé was titled; “Contract for Sale.”



Thereafter, the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the PPA boss, as well as other Members of the Board of the PPA on issues of corruption, conflict of interest, collusion and inappropriate conduct in violation of the constitution.

AE/WA