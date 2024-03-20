High cost of fuel under NPP pushed us to endorse Mahama for 2024 - Galaxy Drivers Association

The leadership of GDCCA addressing the press in Accra

The Galaxy Drivers and Concerned Citizens Association have voiced their grievances and called for a change of government, citing a significant increase in fuel and household commodity prices since 2017.

They argued that under the current administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the cost of living has risen drastically compared to the tenure of former President John Dramani Mahama.



Speaking at a press conference held in Accra, the association's chairman, Mr. Bright Agyemang Prempeh, highlighted the stark differences in prices, pointing out that the cost of fuel has more than quadrupled since 2016.



He expressed disappointment in the management of the country's resources and economy under the current administration, stating that such mismanagement could not be ignored.



He emphasised the need for a change in government, attributing the economic challenges to the poor management of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"As a result, the association, boasting a membership of about 10,000 across the sixteen regional capitals, declared their unwavering support for the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections," he said.



The association officially endorsed the NDC flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, pledging their commitment to working towards the victory of the NDC on December 7, 2024.



They cited the visionary policies and programmes championed by the NDC's flag bearer, particularly highlighting initiatives such as the 24-hour economy and the proposed fixed rate on the importation of spare parts products into the country, as reasons for their endorsement.