High court refuses alleged ‘wife killer’ bail application

Charles Dedjoe is alleged to have assaulted his wife Lillian Dedjoe which led to her death

The High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Merelyn Wood has refused a bail application filed by Prince Charles Dedjoe, the man who is alleged to have murdered his wife.

Prince Charles Dedjoe, a business Executive, is on a murder charge following allegations that he assaulted the wife, Lillian Dedjoe, which led to her death.



The court, while refusing the application, said it is not convinced that the accused person would avail himself for trial when granted bail.

The court also ruled that looking at the severity and seriousness of the punishment that the offence comes with, the applicant must avail himself to stand trial.



The application for bail pending appeal was subsequently refused.