'High moral character' - Read AG's letter nominating Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor

Kissi Agyebeng has been nominated for appointment as next Special Prosecutor

The Attorney General, Godfred Dame, in his letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo nominating legal practitioner Kissi Agyebeng for appointment as Special Prosecutor described him as a person “of high moral character.”

“I am satisfied that Kissi Agyebeng possesses the requisite expertise on corruption and corruption related matters, is of high moral character and proven integrity and satisfies all the other requirements stipulated in section 13(1) and (2) of Act 959,” Dame said in the letter dated 16 April 2021 and in possession of Dailymailgh.com.



Education profile of AgyebengCornell Law School, Ithaca, New YorkMaster of Laws (LL.M.) – Corporate Law, Securities Regulation, International Commercial Arbitration, International Economic Relations (WTO) and International Business Transactions, received May 2006Editor: Cornell LL.M. Newsletter.Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, CanadaMaster of Laws (LL.M.) – Marine and Environmental Law, received May 2005.Ghana School of Law, Accra, Ghana

Professional Law Course (2001-2003)



Academic Honor: E.N. Sowah Memorial Award for Best Student in Family Law



University of Ghana, Legon, Ghana



Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.), received May 2001.



Academic Honours: First Class Honors; Bentsi-Enchill Award for Best Graduating Law Student



Accra Academy, Accra, Ghana



GCE Ordinary Level – 1994



GCE Advanced Level – 1996



SPECIAL POSITIONS



Chairman, Electronic Communications Tribunal, Ghana (Since 2019)Notary Public, Republic of Ghana (Since 2019)Vice Chairman, Appeals Committee, Ghana Football Association (2017- 2018)Associate – African Center for Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Prevention (Since 2010)National Coordinator – Commonwealth Moot Court Competition on International Criminal Justice (Since 2017)Former Editor, Ghana Monthly Judgments (2008-2009)ACADEMIA



University of Ghana School of Law, Legon



(Since 2006)



Lecturer: Criminal Law; International Humanitarian law; International Law; Company Law; Commercial Law; Legal Research and Writing.

Ghana Institute of Management & Public Administration (GIMPA), Faculty of Law, Greenhill



(2013 – 2014)



Lecturer: Criminal Law



Central University College, Faculty of Law, Accra



(2013)



Lecturer: Criminal Law



Mountcrest University, Faculty of Law, Accra



(2012)



Lecturer: Criminal Law



Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD) – Ghana Armed Forces Staff College, Teshie, Accra



(2011)



Lecturer – International Humanitarian Law



Regional Maritime University, Nungua, Accra

(2009)



Adjunct Lecturer – Law of the Sea



PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIP



Admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2003



Member, Ghana Bar Association



Acting SP



As a result of the events of 16th November 2020, Ms. Jane Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey, the Deputy Special Prosecutor, has been acting, in accordance with section 17 (3) of Act 959, which states, “the Deputy Special Prosecutor shall act in the absence of the Special Prosecutor or in the event of a vacancy in the position of the Special Prosecutor.”



She has held the fort for over five months.



The OSP Mandate



Act 959, which establishes the Office of the Special Prosecutor, spells out three main objectives of the Office, namely:



(i) investigate and prosecute alleged corruption or suspected corruption and corruption related offences,



(ii) recover the proceeds of corruption and corruption related offences, and



(iii) take steps to prevent corruption.

Functions of the OSP



The functions entrusted to the Office are:



(a) the investigation and prosecution of cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption related offences under the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663);



(b) investigation and prosecution of cases of alleged corruption and corruption related offences under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) involving public officers, politically exposed persons and persons in the private sector involved in the commission of the offence;



Other functions



(c) investigation and prosecution of cases of alleged or suspected corruption and corruption related offences involving public officers, politically exposed persons and persons in the private sector involved in the commission of the offence under any other relevant law;



(d) recover and manage the proceeds of corruption;



(e) disseminate information gathered in the course of investigation to competent authorities and other persons the Office considers appropriate in connection with the offences specified in paragraphs (a) and (b);



The Office of Special Prosecutor is to further:



(f) co-operate and coordinate with competent authorities and other relevant local and international agencies in furtherance of the Act; and



(g) receive and investigate complaints from a person on a matter that involves or may involve corruption and corruption-related offences.