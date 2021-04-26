High treason: What we know about the State’s case against ACP Agordzo and 9 others

They were charged with treason felony in 2020

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr Benjamin Agordzo and nine others have been accused of high treason which is the highest crime in the country.

Treason is the crime of betraying one's country, especially by attempting to kill or overthrow the sovereign or government.



The accused risk the punishment of death if found guilty by three High Court judges who have been tasked to hear the case.



Dr Agordzo who is facing prosecution for allegedly part-taking in an attempt to de-stabilize the country has been re-arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).



Nine other implicated in the case were also picked up on Friday.



Dr Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, WO II Esther Saan, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Ali Solomon and Sylvester Akankpewu are the other suspects.

The suspects faced the Financial Court 2 on Saturday and were slapped with new charges including high treason.



The accused persons



Dr Frederick Mac Palm is a Medical practitioner and the director of the Citadel Hospital located at Alajo in Accra.



The second accused person is Donya Kafui who is a blacksmith.



Bright Alan Debrah, a fleet manager here in Accra is the third accused person.



Johannes Zikpe, the fourth accused person is a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Senior Military officer, Colonel Samuel KodzoGameli is named as the fifth accused person.



The 6th WO II Esther Saan Dekuwine, 7th CPL Seidu Abubakr, LAC Ali Solomon and 8thSylvestre Akanpewon, accused persons are soldiers of the Ghana Armed Forces while the 10thaccused person ACP Benjamin Agordzo is a senior police officer.



The alleged plan to capture installations



According to Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, in June 2020, the security agencies picked up information on the activities of some persons planning to overthrow the constitutionally elected government of Ghana.



The activities of this group were monitored by the security agencies. Mr Odame says the recruitment of more soldiers for the plot, acquisition of weapons and bulletproof gears, development of sketch maps of key installations and facilities of the state to be attacked during the takeover were some of the issues discussed by the group.



They are also alleged to have discussed the procurement of electronic jamming devices and vehicles that would enable them to take over the National Communications Authority (NCA) and jam all radio stations except for the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation where they intended to broadcast their successful overthrow of the government.

The group allegedly discussed how to capture the President of the Republic and some key individuals. They were to force the President once he was captured to announce his overthrow amid talks on whether or not to kill him.



Activating the plot



A staff of the Ghana Armed Forces Signal Unit Johannes Zikpe also recruited Col Samuel Kojo Gameli to aid in the procurement of the jamming equipment.



Donya Kafui is said to have been tasked by Dr Mac Palm to manufacture explosives and pistols.



The X-Ray laboratory of the Citadel Hospital according to the state became the weapons manufacturing shop. The AG says Dr. Mac-Palm was not impressed with the quantity of production requested the services of a weapons mechanic at the Base Workshop of the Armed forces. This individual according to the state was not impressed and turned down the request.



On financial support, ACP Agordzor has been accused of donating an amount of ¢2,000 to the group’s intended demonstrations in “the form and likeness of the Arab spring” to bring down the government.

Some of the accused persons are alleged to have engaged in a test firing of the produced weapons at the military shooting range at Teshie.



The accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges of Conspiracy to commit High Treason, High treason and abetment of High treason.