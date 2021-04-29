Highway Authority begins repair works on Ho-Accra caved in bridge

The laying of the pipe culvert will be completed in 7 days

Following images that went viral on social media on a large gaping pothole spotted on the Ho-Accra highway last Monday, the Ghana Highways Authority has begun repair works on the road to fix the caved in bridge, to prevent any accident.

According to the Highways Authority, they have contracted Zylodor Construction Limited to fix the caved in bridge on the highway.



A 12 meters pipe culvert, will be constructed to replace the underground bridge which caved in on Sunday along the Kponvi barrier-Tsito.



Zylodor Construction transported a trip of sands and chippings to the site last Tuesday and have evacuated the area in which the repairs will be taking effect and making way for motorists on the other lane.



According to Accra-based JoyNews, no worker was found on the site despite claims by the highway authority that, contractors have been deployed to the site to start work.





The Foreman of Zylodor Construction Limited, Enoch Opoku, in an interview stated that, efforts are being made to mobilize and transport concrete mixer, wheelbarrows and other building logistics to the site which will be used for the construction.



Mr Opoku noted that the laying of the pipe culvert will be completed in 7 days and after that, road could be opened for use again.