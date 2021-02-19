Highway robbery shall be combated swiftly – IGP assures residents of Upper East

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh has pledged that highway robberies, which is on the ascendancy in the Upper East Region, will be swiftly dealt with as the Police Service working with other stakeholders are frantically strategising to curb the unfortunate trend even as the police continue to do their best possible to tackle the matter.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh made the pledge Wednesday,17th February, 2021, after personally touring the spots where these highway robberies have occurred in the Upper East Region so as to apprise himself of the nature of the places and the measures so far put in place.



“ I am going to sit down with the Regional Police Command and re-strategise and see what measures to put in place to ensure that these[robberies] do not occur,” he said.



He continued that he will “sit down with them [the security agencies and other stakeholders] again. And we will review their plans and see what assistance we can give them to ensure that the crimes do not occur again. I can assure the general public that we are doing whatever we can and we will go to whatever length to ensure that the public is made safe.”

His visit to the region was prompted by reports of several highway robberies within a short range of time, especially involving tomato traders who travel through the region to Burkina Faso to purchase fresh tomatoes.



The traders who had come under intense attacks suspended their travels demanding that security be beefed up for them to ensure that they are safe as they go about their business.