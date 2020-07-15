General News

Hike in coronavirus cases worrying – GBA

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has described as “worrying” the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Ghana as at Tuesday, 14 July 2020 had recorded 25, 252 confirmed coronavirus cases, 21, 397 recoveries with 139 deaths.



Responding to the figures, the GBA in a statement signed by its President, Anthony Forson called on citizens and residents of Ghana to comply with all laws that have been made as a safeguard to combat the Covid-19 pandemic to guaranty public safety and protection.



“The GBA will particularly entreat citizens and residents to ensure compliance with among others prescribed social distancing and enhanced hygiene protocols and the wearing of face-covering at all times,” the statement said.



The lawyers further called on all recognised professional bodies and associations and the media to be ambassadors in the sustained effort to compliment all efforts made so far to ensure public health, safety and protection.

The association further noted that the increasing number of “Covid-19 cases in institutions and establishment is worrying and we must all cooperate and combat the pandemic in our dear country.”



According to the GBA, it is in the interest of Ghanaians to comply with all laws and precautionary measures that have been put in place to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.



The GBA reinforced that persons who flout the said laws should be arrested, duly prosecuted and convicted.



It further called on the Electoral Commission and law enforcement agencies to ensure that all the requisite protocols are strictly observed at all the registration centres in the current voters registration exercise as any breaches at the registration centres will result in an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and thus it is imperative that the protocols are rigorously enforced.

