4
Menu
News

Hilda Baci, Bawumia and Mahama take over X trends

Copy Of Copy Of Thumbnail Templates Ghanaweb (22)78.png Hilda Baci, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 7 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are a lot of trending issues today and Ghanaians have been sharing their opinions about them on the X app.

Topping the chart on X (formerly Twitter) is Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci. She is on the lips of several Ghanaians after it emerged that there is a new Guinness Book of Record holder when it comes to who has ever cooked the longest.

Hilda Baci gained enormous fame across the African continent and beyond when she broke the record of the longest cooking marathon by an individual in May this year.

However, she has officially been unseated after an Irish chef, Alan Fisher, was confirmed by the Guinness World Record (GWR) as the new record holder.

Below are some tweets on Hilda Baci:





Another person breaking the charts and trends on the X app is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. He has been in the trends after his victory in the NPP presidential primaries which took place over the weekend (Saturday, November 4, 2023).

Despite his triumph in the NPP primaries, some Ghanaians believe that he is not qualified to become the president of the country, while others support his vision to give the country economic freedom.

Dr. Bawumia polled 61.47% of the total votes, beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.

Read some tweets on Bawumia here:







Another political figure in the heated conversations on social media is former president John Dramani Mahama.

The former president is seeking a second coming at the presidency, as he (being the flagbearer of the NDC) has launched a “Building Ghana Tour” aimed at getting Ghanaians involved in his campaign for victory in 2024.

Here are some tweets on Mahama:







BAJ/AE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com