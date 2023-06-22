Hiowe Gblaka Family warns Prampram, Nungua families over land grabbing

Nene Simpii Aferdi Katamaso

Chiefs and Elders of Hiowe Gblaka Family of Doryumu-Dodowa in the Afienya District have expressed dismay over residents of Prampram and Nungua who are forcefully claiming the family’s lands and therefore warned the occupants to desist from the act.

Nene Simpii Aferdi Katamaso of Hiowe Gblaka Family asserted their concern at a press conference in Doryumu in the Greater Accra Region to address the land grabbing issues by residents in Prampram and Nungua.



According to him, the families in Prampram are operating under the guise of Prampram stools as per Robert Jackson’s report on lands and have been using the report to forcefully take lands that legitimately belong to the Hiowe Gblaka Family.



Nene Aferdi in his speech mentioned that the Robert Jackson’s report covering lands in the area is void and does not apply to land demarcation in Shai Hills, by this, he declared that the report will not be entertained adding that the Gold Coast Map of 1964 site plan number 60 is applicable in the ownership of land in Shai Hills.



“We want anyone not from the Shai lands to know that the Robert Jackson’s Report on the lands will not be entertained”, he asserted.

Addressing the demarcation of land under their jurisdiction, he said; “All lands at Sehyoe or Shai Hills through to Afienya and Santoe are lands belonging to the Seh or are Shai lands per site plan number 60 on the Gold Coast Map of 1946.”



“The Hiowe Gblaka family has been quiet for a long because of the peaceful relationship that exists between the family and the occupants, especially the families in Prampram”, he stressed.



Nene Aferdi maintained that the occupants are battling with the family’s youth of the land who are legitimate owners which he said will distort the peace between the owners and the residents of Prampram and Nungua.



Nene Simpii Aferdi Katamaso has therefore appealed to the Inspector General of Police to consider conflicts concerning land ownership as part of his duties to intervene in resolving land conflicts in the country.