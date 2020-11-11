Hired propagandist Amidu deserves a sack – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Former Deputy Information Minister

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has taken on Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu over his incessant attacks on the person of John Dramani Mahama must be dismissed by well-meaning Ghanaians.

According to him, the intent behind the recent attacks on the NDC leader is an attempt to soil the hard earned reputation of John Dramni Mahama ahead of the 2020 elections.



But to him, the attacks on John Dramni Mahama will not wash as he believes that it will have no effect on the impending election.



Felix Kwakye Ofosu who made this known in a tweet said “Martin Amidu is a self-confessed peddler of falsehood against JM. He is to be dismissed as a hired propagandist of the NPP on a fruitless adventure in the misguided belief that it will impact this election”.

Martin Amidu in a statement responding to the outburst of John Dramani Mahama on the inclusion of issues bothering on the Airbus scandal in his recent corruption review of the much talked about Agyapa Royalties.



Mr Amidu on Monday November 9, 2020 in his typical epistle took former President John Dramani Mahama to the cleaners over the description of his decision to defer investigation into the Airbus Scandal as ‘cowardly and stupid’.



According to Mr Amidu “The long public service of the Special Prosecutor spanning various aspects of security and intelligence from the period of 1982 to 7th January 2001 and July 2009 to January 2012 makes him more experienced in determining when it is not conducive to the national security interest to foolhardily take certain law and order actions. The Special Prosecutor owes that exercise of discretion to his vast experience over the years, his responsibility to maintain national stability and his conscience as a patriotic anti-corruption crusading Ghanaian.”