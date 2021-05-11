His brother threw him out for impregnating a girl - The Emmanuel Dzikunu-Teikpa story

Emmanuel Dzikunu-Teikpa is the Founder of Future Life for Disables

Perhaps, when he contemplated suicide as a little boy because of how difficult it was for him to navigate life but was saved in the nick of time, the only other part of his life that pushed him to aim even harder to be independent was when his brother, angry that he had impregnated a girl, threw him out and pulled down the building that was once his home.

Emmanuel Dzikunu-Teikpa suddenly lost the ability to use his limbs at the age of six (6) and has had to live a challenging life but he has never stopped trying.



Through determination and from always wearing a positive energy, his life today is a better upgrade of all the unfortunate things that have ever happened to him.



Emmanuel shares his story on this week’s edition of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu.

Watch the full story below:



