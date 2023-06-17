'His car tyres had been deflated' - Family of fmr Nogokpo assemblyman found dead suspects foul play

Christian Amuzu was found dead on the morning of Wednesday, June 14, 2023

A spokesperson for the family of the former Assemblyman for Nogokpo, Christian Kwame Amuzu, whose mysteriously death has thrown the community into disarray, has narrated how on the morning the man’s body was found, an unusual thing was noticed about his car.

The spokesperson, speaking exclusively with GhanaWeb, on condition of anonymity, explained that the maid who slept in the house with the deceased that night, alone, found that the deceased’s Toyota Camry had its tyres flattened.



He added that it was strange because that was the car the man had returned home with the night before.



He also said that it was the maid who first noticed something suspicious was happening when, upon waking up, she realised that her employer had not stepped out of his room.



“In the morning, the maid woke up and found out that daddy wasn’t awake. So, she actually called the wife because the wife did not sleep at home and she asked her to knock the door to see if he was still in the room.



“The maid went to knock the door but daddy was still not awake, only for the maid to call the wife and the wife promised that she was coming to the house. So, after sweeping the house, the maid went outside and saw one of daddy’s cars – a Camry 2011 registration, parked outside, but then the tyres were deflated, meanwhile, that was the car that he brought from work,” he explained to GhanaWeb.



The spokesperson of the late Christian Amuzu also said that the incident which happened on the morning of Wednesday, June 14, 2023, has since been taken over by the police.

He added that the police have since invited the late former assemblyman’s wives, the house maid, and a best friend of the deceased for interrogation.



The wife of the deceased, who was supposed to be at home with him that night is said to have slept at her mother’s place, from where she took their children to school that morning.



The late Christian Amuzu was a businessman who owned two fuel stations at Vudoaba and Nogokpo.



AE/OGB