History NDC MPs made on 7th Jan has been wiped out – Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr Clement Apaak has said that the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in parliament will be remembered by supporters of the party as the caucus that soldout.

His comments come after the approval of all of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.



Despite initial misgivings from the Minority Caucus on their nominations, Mavis Hawa Koomson, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have been endorsed by majority votes at plenary.



In the wee hours of Thursday, March 4, Parliament put the report on the three ministerial nominees to votes after long hours of debates on the floor.



The NDC Members on the Appointments Committee had rejected the three nominees for varying reasons.



For Mrs Koomson, who is the ministerial nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, the NDC caucus said she “could not provide convincing grounds for the shooting incident during the voter registration exercise in Kasoa on 20th July, 2020 even though we acknowledge her belated apology for her recklessly dangerous conduct”.



For the Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Akoto, the NDC caucus said he “was untruthful under oath to the Committee on the circumstances leading to the abrogation of the Fruit and Export Terminal Contract of 2015 by GPHA on his express instructions as contained in a letter dated 11th January 2021”.

They added that he was “particularly discourteous, downright condescending and offensively arrogant in his appearance at the committee which is not the kind of attitude expected of public servants”.



Minister-designate for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was accused of peddling untruths under oath about circumstances leading to investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni relocating to South Africa when he faced threats on his life.



They added: “The nominee was quite evasive on his association with MX24 TV which is owned and managed by his wife with other family members such as Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah serving as shareholder/Trustee for the parent company of MX24 TV known as Black Volta Publications Limited incorporated recently on the 4th of April, 2017 when the nominee was serving as Deputy Minister for Information.”



But after the votes, Mrs Koomson, and also MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency, polled 161 YES votes out of 265 votes – representing 60.75 percent – to get endorsed. The NO votes were 104.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who is also MP for Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, polled 155 YES votes and 110 NO votes to also sail through.



Dr Afriyie Akoto polled 143 YES votes against 121 NO votes to also get endorsed.

Commenting on this development in a Facebook post, Dr Apaak said “Comrades, How did we go from heroes of the rank and file to villains? The anger directed at us by our own rank and file, the public mockery, ridicule, insults and attribution that we sold our integrity, loyalty and party for personal gain is paralysing.



“Sadly, the history we made on 7th January has been wiped out by the events of March 3rd. We will be remembered by our rank and file as the caucus that soldout. When I wrote a few days before January 7th that I was proud to be part of a historic and history-making generation, I clearly never expected to be part of this sort of history.



“While we are sure to suffer the collective shame for a long time, I’m consoled by my clear conscience as are many other caucus members.



“And quite honestly, our current predicament can’t be resolved by us alone or with the national executives. I propose an intervention by the Council of Elders of the NDC. Truth Stands!”



