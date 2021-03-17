History Textbook Saga: Kwame Nkrumah was not a dictator - CPP General Secretary fumes

First President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has taken umbrage at the deliberate efforts by some people to rewrite the history of the country in describing Dr Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah as a dictator, even though he was democratically elected to form a government to run the affairs of the country.

General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah was dissatisfied with the attempt to distort events surrounding the administration of Ghana's first President.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the former Public Affairs Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) fumed that inasmuch as nobody has owned up to be responsible for the mistakes in the published book for the Ghana Education Service, they cannot turn a blind eye to the mistakes recorded in the book.



“We cannot tell how the mistake came about but those of us in CPP are not happy with the mistake in the history of Ghana. How can someone say that Kwame Nkrumah is a dictator? Kwame Nkrumah did not come to power with coup; he came to power as a democratically elected government and so why is he a dictator?" she charged.

“That distortion of our history will not help, and so if someone has made his mind to destroy Kwame Nkrumah and CPP, it will not work. This is because history must be correct and it is not right for anybody to distort an existing history. . . so those of us in CPP are not happy about the distortion of history,” she flared up.



She stressed, however, the need to talk about the deliberate distortion of the well-established history of the country; reiterating the fact that nobody can say Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is not the founder of Ghana no matter what anybody says.