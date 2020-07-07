General News

History is the key to China’s impressive fight against coronavirus – Edward Boateng

The Ghanaian Ambassador to China, H.E Edward Boateng has asserted that China has been able to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic better than any country he knows of.

According to him, this has been possible because of the history the country has with the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which led to the establishment of a robust healthcare system in China.



He made this statement in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun where he said, “China has been able to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic better than any country I know of because of their history with the SARS pandemic. They had already put in place a very robust healthcare system when the COVID-19 pandemic happened.”



He noted that because of the preexisting healthcare infrastructure in China, the impact of the pandemic on the country’s economy will not be as bad as compared to other countries.

H.E Boateng admitted that Ghana is doing well in the fight against the pandemic but “where we have a challenge is that people in Ghana are not as disciplined as those in China,” he said.



The ambassador believes it is not right for the president to appeal to Ghanaians to wear face masks and even go to the extreme of imposing sanctions on those who disregard this protocol. “Should the president tell us to wear our mask? We need to be responsible,” he admonished.



The ambassador asked citizens to take their health and safety into their own hands reechoing his now popular catchphrase “Your behaviour determines my well-being and my behaviour also determines your well-being.”

