History will repeat itself, Nana Addo would be declared winner - Eugene Arhin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Director of Communication at the presidency Eugene Arhin has expressed strong optimism that just as the former EC boss Charlotte Osei declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2016 election, the current EC boss Jean Mensa will declare him as president of the 2020 polls.

In a short post on his official Facebook page, recounted how the then-candidate Akufo-Addo told Charlotte Osei he would be declared winner because he has been the first to file his nomination.



He wrote: "On 29th September 2016, candidate Akufo-Addo told then EC Chair, Charlotte Osei, that “Since I’m the first to file my forms, by God’s grace I will be the first person you’ll declare [winner]. Indeed, he was declared winner."



"Four years later, and history is repeating itself. He is, again, going to be the first to file his nominations at the EC. God willing, with the generosity of the Ghanaian people, and backed solid track record of performance in office, he will, again, be declared winner of the 2020 elections.”



President Akufo-Addo will today file his nomination at the EC to contest the presidential election.

The President will be submitting his nomination forms to the Chairperson of the EC who is also the Returning Officer for the Presidential Elections.



The Commission will receive filled out nomination forms from the candidates between the hours of 9:00 am and 12 noon and 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm each day.



Other presidential candidates expected to file their nominations today are Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Jacob Osei Yeboah an Independent Candidate and Hassan Ayariga, All People’s Congress (APC).