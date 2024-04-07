News

Hit and Run: Kebab seller crashed to death

Sun, 7 Apr 2024 Source: mynewsgh.com

A kebab seller whose name has only been given as Fatau has been killed in a hit-and run at New Koforidua along the Konongo-Kumasi Highway, MyNewsGh.com reports.

A police situational report is quoted to have said Fatau’s body was found in a supine position in a pool of blood with his head smashed.

Regardless of the police’s search in Konongo, they are yet to find the driver involved.

Meanwhile, the body of Fatau has been deposited at the Stewards Hospital Mortuary for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

