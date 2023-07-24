Hit and run driver destroys shed of famous waakye joint at East Legon

The debris after the car hit the shack

The owner of a popular waakye joint at East Legon, Mukase Chic, has narrated how his shack was destroyed by a hit and run driver.

Narrating this via Twitter, @jaymukasechic said that the incident happened around 11:47 pm on the night of Sunday, July 23, 2023.



The account said that the suspect, although is now on the run, was in a white, unregistered Benz car.



It added that the driver refused to stay and ensure that he attended to the damage, nearly knocking down a security guard while fleeing.



“At 11:47pm, we got a random call that a car had hit our shack at Shiashie and run off.



“The driver of the white Benz 4matic car who was speeding with a DV number run into our shack and upon seeing people gather, reversed and tried hitting the security guard and a lady near by,” the tweet said.

Mukase Chic also disclosed that although a number plate was left at the scene of the destruction, it had been confirmed by the Ghana Police Service that it was not an original number plate.



“This was what was left behind after the driver left. If you know any white 4matic Benz that has lost its front parts and had this do number, kindly get in touch.



“The police has also said to us the DV plate is a fake one,” it added.



The police are currently investigating the matter.





