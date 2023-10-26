Ho: Assembly members threaten to force Assembly staff out of office

File photo

Some Assembly members in the Ho Municipality are threatening to force the Ho Municipal Assembly’s Principal Engineer, Ing. Edward Anyam out of office.

Ing. Edward Anyam, is alleged to be holding onto his office, bungalow and official vehicle despite being transferred to Kpando in August this year by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council.



According to the group, “Both Ing. Edward Anyam and Wahab Zakari, the Municipal Planning Officer were released by the Assembly, following their transfer by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council sometime in August, 2023.”



“MPO (Wahab Zakari) reluctantly left about a week ago but the Engineer remains adamant and still refusing to hand over to his successor. The successor who reported to duty about a month ago has since been condemned to the office corridors and the Municipal Assembly’s conference room,” the group stated.

The aggrieved Assembly members allege that the Ho Municipal MCE, Mr. Divine Bosson is still seen working with the embattled Engineer, despite the fact that he was transferred; this they say is due to “their unholy partisan political alliance.”



The group has therefore issued an ultimatum, threatening a “showdown with the outgoing Engineer if he fails to officially handover.”