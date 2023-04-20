Ho Central NDC parliamentary aspirant donates hospital equipment and street lights

Rapheal Korbla Korda makes some donation to the Matse Dzorkpe CHPS Compound

Raphael Korbla Korda, an NDC parliamentary candidate aspirant together with some NDC constituency executives in the Ho Central constituency of the Volta region has donated some hospital equipment to the Matse Dzorkpe CHPS compound.

The items include beds, wheelchairs, trolleys among others.



In a brief speech before the handover, Mr. Raphael Korda assured the chiefs, health officials and the delegates of his continual support and also appealed to the delegates of the Ho central constituency to vote him as the Parliamentary candidate of Ho Central constituency come 13th May, 2023 to boost the facelift project of the Ho Central constituency.

Mr. Raphael Makafui Koblah Korda also donated, installed and repaired some streetlights at Shia and Nyive to improve the illumination of the community to mark the beginning of the Community Electrification Project across the Ho Central constituency by him.