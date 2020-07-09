General News

Ho Customs Division destroys seized goods

File photo - Goods burnt were prohibited from Ghana

The Ho Sector of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday destroyed a huge consignment of prohibited and restricted goods seized from traders over the past two months.

The items, which included foreign cigarette brands, soft drinks, medications, aphrodisiacs and Indian hemp among others, were set on fire in an exercise carried out by the Customs Division in collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority, police and other security agencies at Ziavi-Adukope, near Ho.



CRO Samuel Foli, Chief Revenue Officer and Commander of the Ho Sector of the GRA, told journalists prior to the destruction that apart from mobilisation revenue for the nation, the GRA was also concerned about the health of the public.



He pointed out that some of the items imported by the traders bore no labels indicating their expiry dates.



According to the GRA Sector Commander, the items, including pharmaceuticals were imported into the country without appropriate permits, and “So, they do not meet the requirements of the Ghanaian market”.

CRO Foli said that some of the contrabands were seized directly from traders from various parts if the country as they were passing through the Ho Sector, while others were abandoned by the traders at various locations for fear of getting arrested.



He commended personnel of the sector for the bravery and vigilance in their operations against lawless traders, and warned that the GRA would leave no stone unturned in the fight against the activities of smugglers.



CRO Foli appealed to the public to volunteer information on the activities of such traders to the GRA, in the broader interest of the nation.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.