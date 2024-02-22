Ho Dome community cuts down aged trees to pave way for fence wall construction

One of the trees that was destroyed

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Planted many years ago under the municipality's commitment to protecting the environment are three giant acacia trees on the shoulders of K.K house Traffic-Guinness, Ho Dome in the Volta Region.

These trees made a canopy along the stretch did not only served as a resting point for pedestrians but also served as a playground for pupils of the Ho Dome Evangelical Presbyterian Basic School.



In warm weather conditions, many pedestrians including some locals in the enchantment area seek shelter under the trees.



In the absence of a recreational park in the capital, children in the area take their toys, bicycle riding, and other games to the trees because of the cold space it gives on sunny weekends and holidays.



Ho is known as an oxygen city due to its green view as a result of the trees planted in the city.



According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the city produces good air.

However, destroying the trees by the school authorities contradicts the Ho Municipal Assembly's efforts to enhance the city's oxygen hub status.



Destroying the trees without appropriate permission also frowns on the country's efforts to reduce carbon emissions by at least 15 percent by 2030 under the national framework on energy transition.



According to the school (Dome E.P Basic School) authorities, the trees were cut down to pave the way for a block fence wall for the school.



They said the move is to protect the school premises from encroachers and some community members who use the premises to sell drugs after school hours.



George Megbenu, the assembly member for Ho Dome said the cutting down of the trees was a decision taken by the community and they sought permission from the Ho Assembly before destroying the trees.

He said they expect the trees to grow again after building the fence walls adding that, the community plans to plant more trees at the school.



Efforts to speak to the municipal authority about why the assembly permitted them to cut down the trees have proved futile.



The over two-decades-old trees have lost their contributions to making the world habitable.