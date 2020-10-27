Ho MCE donates to Alma Mater, Ho Technical University

Prosper Kofi Pi-Bansah is also an old student of the University

Mr Prosper Kofi Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, has donated assorted books worth some GHC 11,460.00 to his alma mater, the Ho Technical University.

He said the gesture was his widow’s mite and social responsibility to give back to the institution that made him what he was today.



Mr Pi-Bansah, doubling as the Parliamentary Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Ho Constituency said he was a student between 1994 to 1996, then a lecturer from 1997 for seven years before climbing the academic ladder.



He is optimistic that the gesture would enhance learning and research by students to make them more relevant to nation-building.



Professor Ben Hoenyenugah, Vice-Chancellor of the Ho Technical University, who was encouraged by the donation, thanked Mr Pi-Bansah for his generosity and entreated other alumni of the establishment to emulate his example.

He acknowledged that efforts like this would open the University to its stakeholders for support and add greater impetus to its vision, capable of driving the institution to global heights and ready to compete.



“Count on our prayers during your political venture. Your kindness will not go unnoticed.”



The books, mostly engineering textbooks include marketing ones as well.



Present were Deans and Directors of faculties and departments of HTU.