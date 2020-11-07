Ho MP commissions CHIPS compound for Ho-Heve, Wortoe residents

On daily bases, residents in these communities have to trek miles to join major roads

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Residents in and around Ho-Heve, Maryland and Wortoe electoral area within the Ho municipality will no longer embark on journeys to have access to health care services.

This continued until a resident of the area voluntarily gave out his apartment to temporarily serve as Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound. The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ho Central Constituency, Benjamin Kpodo’s outfit together with the Municipal Health Authorities posted nurses to the donated building to facilitate the residents.



According to the MP, he has seen the need to bring health care closer to the people because daily client services have since been increasing hence he lobbied for funds including MPs common fund for construction of a permanent facility for the constituents.



Speaking during a brief commissioning ceremony held on Friday, 6 November 2020 to hand over the modern facility to the community, Benjamin Kpodo noted that the newly built CHPS facility worth ¢347,000.00 and was constructed within a period of 4 months.

The facility which is to serve more than 500 households in the area has attached to it, Consultation room, sanitary space, midwifery room, resting room and space for general service and a water supply system.



Benjamin Kpodo noted that, from Monday, 9 November 2020 equipment at the old facility will be moved to the new facility for the commencement of service. He also charged the residents to collaborate with the nurses and ensure proper maintenance of the building.



The MP who is vying for re-election in the come December 7 polls called on the constituents to vote for John Dramani Mahama as president and himself as MP for the area, this he said will give the next NDC government majority in Parliament to continue and complete abandoned projects started by the NDC before they left office in 2016.

