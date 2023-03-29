0
Menu
News

Ho Municipal Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital risk disconnection over GHS1.8m ECG debt

Ho Teaching Hospital 9 Ho Teaching Hospital

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Two major hospitals in the Volta regional capital, Ho, have been issued disconnection notices by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The hospitals, Ho Teaching Hospital and the Ho Municipal Hospital have six days only to pay their debts or risk disconnection.

The hospitals owe the power-distributing company debt accrued from 2021 to date.

The Ho Teaching hospital owes the ECG GHC1,459,926.23 while the Ho Municipal Hospital owes GHS415,373.95.

“Disconnection is usually a last resort in order to prevent customers from accruing more debt and to enable the company to collect more revenue to keep the electricity supply chain running,” Acting General Manager of the ECG in the Volta region Ing Michael Buabin noted.

He indicated that the power distributing company, “does not take pleasure in disconnecting customers.”

He, therefore, urged all customers of the ECG to prioritise paying their electricity bills.

The ECG is currently embarking on a revenue mobilisation exercise across the nation.

ECG hopes to recover “100% of the entire GHȼ5.7 billion at the end of the nationwide exercise.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs