Ho Rotary Club donates a CPAP machine to HTH

The CPAP machine is to help premature babies breath well

The Ho Rotary Club has donated a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Machine worth GH¢21,000.00 to the Premature Unit of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH).

The Club was supported by other benevolent persons and organisations in the Volta Region.



Mr Kartey Kumoji, the Immediate Past President (IPP) of Ho Rotary Club, said the donation was part of the Club’s annual project, which is under one of its six project areas, specifically, maternal and child health.



He said the CPAP machine was to help the HTH to provide premature babies respiratory distress, usually with low-oxygen intake some respite in the inability to breathe independently.



Mrs Vivian Adoboe-Tefe (Mama Afiakumah II), the President of Ho Rotary Club, said a new project would come on which was a collaboration between the Anglican Diocese, the Ho Teaching Hospital and the Rotary club, saying, “the collaboration between the Rotary Club of Ho and the Ho Teaching Hospital has now assumed a higher proportion.”

She entreated the Hospital to put the machine to good use and practice constant maintenance culture to expand its longevity.



Dr Lord Mensah, the Acting Medical Director, Ho Teaching Hospital, said the Hospital improvised for the CPAP equipment as a way to keep pre-term babies breathing alive since the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit became operational.



He said the improvised method was not good enough to keep the preterm babies alive and has resulted in the loss of cases brought to the facility and grateful for the donation.



He called on other public and private-spirited establishments to assist the Hospital to deliver quality service to the people of the region and beyond.

