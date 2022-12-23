Ho Teaching Hospital poised to improve service delivery

Dr John Tampuori, Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital

Source: GNA

Dr John Tampuori, Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital has said that the hospital would continue to improve on services and expected to render sterling delivery going into the next year.

He said there would be provision of improved facilities in all the units, where they were needed including the agenda to begin and complete the Family Health Centre in the shortest possible time.



Dr Tampuori, speaking at the festival of nine lessons and carols and thanksgiving service by the hospital, said the Accidents and Emergency Unit would be expanded.



There would be additional recruitment of some personnel to reduce the workload of the staff of the hospital.



The Chief Executive Officer said there would also be strategic training and involvement of the staff in all decision-making processes for effective and quality service delivery.



He said though the Hospital was bedeviled with challenges it was able to expand its services by introducing a few more services including Endoscopy CT scans, and effective physiotherapy.

The CEO commended the Governing Board, management, staff and all who work in the hospital for their dedication and commitment, noting that the facility would not be able to function without the major and the minor distributed roles in it.



Reverend Dr Agbesi Kulevome of the Reconcilers Church International in exhortation said it was important for people, who were born again to make a different at their various places.



He said Christ came to bring humankind into the class of God and that it was important for one to receive Christ into his or her life to become the child of God.



Rev. Dr. Agbesi urged Christians to walk in the newness of life as the Bible said “...if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old things have passed away; behold, they have become new.”



Distinguished members of staff were presented with a citation while a minute's silence was observed in memory of three staff, who departed in the year.