Ho Teaching Hospital receives donation

Ho Teaching Hospital receiving donation from Viviana Lebenam Foundation

The Viviana Lebenam Foundation has donated some assorted items to the children's ward of the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The items were soft drinks, tissue papers, small towels, biscuits, liquid soaps, bottled water and diapers.



Mr Thomas Mawuena Malm, Founder and Managing Trustee of the Foundation said their gesture was part of the Foundation's social responsibility and to redeem a request made by the Ward, when he visited the facility in November, 2020.



He believed their benevolence would bring smiles to the children and ease the incessant pressure on their parents.



Mr Malm acknowledged Stadium Gate Shopping Mall in Ho for supporting this discourse and urged others to emulate their example.



Ms Lucky Mary Kutsi, a Nurse Paediatrics Manager, receiving the items on behalf of the children ward, expressed their gratitude to the Foundation and promised to make good use of the items.

She said the ward lacked a pulse oximeter- a device that measures the proportion of oxygenated haemoglobin in the blood in pulsating vessels in addition to a cardiac monitor.



"Currently, we have only one oximeter and a cardiac monitor in the children ward, which is worrisome."



Ms Kutsi appealed to the governmental and non-governmental organisations (NGO's) for more of these including; medical equipment to help with the effective running of the ward.



Viviana Lebenam Foundation was founded to immortalise the late wife of Mr Malm and its main objective is to provide care through advocacy, empowerment and education geared towards the growth, development, and support for children and the aged.