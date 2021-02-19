Ho Technical University records 43 percent enrolment increase

Ho Technical University

The Ho Technical University (HTU) has recorded a 43.63 percent increment in student enrolment for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Out of 2,603 applications, the University admitted a total of 2,166, which comprised 1,308 males and 858 females, to pursue various Higher National Diploma and Degree courses in the areas of business, applied sciences and technology, social sciences, art and design, engineering, and the built and natural environment.



Professor Ben Honyenuga, Vice-Chancellor of the University, who said this at the 28th Matriculation ceremony on Thursday, attributed the increment to the free SHS programme, and also the University’s outreach efforts.



He said to maintain a safe environment through the coronavirus pandemic, the University was enforcing new norms and behavioural changes, and added that the Academic Board considered it as misconduct, all acts contrary to the preventive protocols.



Prof Honyenuga assured the new students that the institution remained a “decent and respectable academic community,” and had the resources including; qualified faculty and staff to enable the pursuit of dreams.



He said the School’s degree and HND programmes were designed to offer “clear and logical career paths” for academic and professional progress, and asked the fresh students to endeavour to gain the most of their stay.



“You have entered the University at the time it was ranked among the best 10 Universities in Ghana in the latest webometrics rankings. We are on course to deliver our mandate to you and our stakeholders.

“It is, therefore, our hope that you will use this wonderful opportunity wisely to acquire the indispensable skills and knowledge to shoulder the responsibility of supporting and effectively contributing to the growth and development of the nation after successfully completing your programme of study in the University,” the Vice-Chancellor stated.



He asked the students to consider self-discipline in their quest for success, and said the University environment must remain free of all acts of violence, crime and other destructive behaviour including; sexual assault, occultism, and provocative dressing.



Prof. Honyenuga said the University sought to maintain strict compliance with rules surrounding academic work, and would deny repeat absentees access to their final examinations.



The matriculation ceremony was held in four batches in satisfaction of the coronavirus guidelines on public gathering.



Mr Issaac Meyir, Senior Assistant Registrar in charge of Public Affairs said medical examination remained an important part of the admissions and asked students to clear the process as soon as possible.



He said that, and the signing of the matriculation register was decentralised due to the COVID-19 pandemic.