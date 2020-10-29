Ho Technical University swears in new SRC executives

The newly-elected SRC executives of HTU with some management of the University

Source: Ho Technical University

Newly-elected executives of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ho Technical University (HTU) have been sworn into office.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.



The seven-member leadership comprises Emmanuel Matey – President, Angel Deladem Fansey – Vice President, Heartwill Kumordzi – General Secretary, Aligabass Osman – Public Relations Officer, Rita Somiah- Finance Officer, Bridget Mawunyo Koduah – Women’s Commissioner and Rolando Kofi Koveh – GNUTS Local Rep.



They took their oath of office at a short ceremony held in the SRC JCR, witnessed by the Vice-Chancellor and other Management members of the University.



Elijah Akanladi, the outgone President thanked Management and the entire student body for the support extended to the 26th SRC administration led by him in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



His successor, Emmanuel Martey on his part, pledged the commitment of his team to build on the successes of the past administration and called for the support of all stakeholders.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga in a brief remark, assured the new student leadership of Management’s continuous support in the discharge of their duties.



He, however, entreated them to strike a good balance between academic work and leadership duties in order not to lose focus of their studies.



Francis Ampiaw, the Dean of Students also urged them to be time conscious and adapt to the changing trends occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The ceremony which was presided over by the Speaker of the SRC General Assembly, David Narh Amanor, also had in attendance, the Ag. Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Edward K. Ayimey, Mr. Prince H. Kumeko, Senior Assistant Registrar, representing the Registrar, Mr. Isaac S. Meyir, Head of Public Affairs, officers of the Dean of Students’ Office, and some past SRC executives.

