Ho West MP organises town hall meeting to interact with constituents

Fri, 6 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com
A two-week town hall meeting has begun in the Ho West Constituency.
The town hall meeting is being organised by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, together with some Constituency Executives and some Regional Executives.
The meeting, which began on Wednesday, 4 January 2022, is geared towards informing constituents on happenings in Parliament and within the country.
It will also afford the MP a platform to receive suggestions from constituents and respond to their questions.
Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- 'I cannot suffer for obeying the laws' - 'Failed' aspirant drags NDC to court
- NDC will lose election 2024 should they settle on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as running mate – Analyst
- All NDC aspirants who visited me before 2022 Congress won – Owusu Bempah
- Former NDC Chairman calls for annulment of Eastern Regional elections
- Hohoe NDC embarks on health walk, donates to mark December 31
- Read all related articles