Ho West MP organises town hall meeting to interact with constituents

72705808 MP Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah (left) during his interaction with constituents

Fri, 6 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A two-week town hall meeting has begun in the Ho West Constituency.

The town hall meeting is being organised by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, together with some Constituency Executives and some Regional Executives.

The meeting, which began on Wednesday, 4 January 2022, is geared towards informing constituents on happenings in Parliament and within the country.

It will also afford the MP a platform to receive suggestions from constituents and respond to their questions.

