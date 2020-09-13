Regional News

Ho West NPP Primary aspirants support BECE candidates

The maths set were distributed to a total of 1,456 candidates

Dr David Togbe Nfodjo, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for Ho West, has donated Mathematical sets to Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

The items, which cost GHC 5,500.00 were distributed to a total of 1,456 candidates in 68 public and private Junior High Schools in the Ho West Constituency.



Mr Evans Lantor, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the aspirant, said the items were to encourage the candidates to give off their maximum in the final examination so they would progress to the next level of the educational ladder.



“This is to support the candidates and give them confidence so they can write the exams and come out with flying colours and avoid a situation where students don't have drawing tools,” he said.



He urged them to endeavour to abide by rules and regulations that underpinned the examination and read the questions carefully before answering them.

Mr Lantor implored them to be of good behaviour and not panic but remain calm and avoid any form of examination malpractice which could negatively affect their progression in the future.



Some of the candidates who spoke to the Ghana News Agency were happy for the kind gesture and expressed their profound gratitude to the PC.



Some of the beneficiary schools included; Dzolokpuita D/A, Akome- Gbota D/A, Akome- Gbogame E.P, Akome- Agate D/A Junior High Schools.

