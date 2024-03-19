Ho central NDC parliamentary candidate refurbishes borehole for Maikope community

The borehole renovated by the parliamentary candidate

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

In line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3) on clean and safe drinking water, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ho Central Constituency, Edem Kofi Kpotosu, has refurbished an old mechanized borehole for residents of Maikope in the Ho Municipality.

The project, which costs eight thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢8,000), is to alleviate the water crisis in the area and provide clean and affordable drinking water to the people at all times.



At a brief ceremony to hand over the project, Kpotosu said the plight of vulnerable communities had always been his concern, hence his decision to provide them with potable water.



He called on the people of the community to take good care of the borehole to prolong its lifetime.

He also appealed to them to rally behind him and the NDC's presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, for victory in the December general elections "so that together we can see a better and more prosperous Ho Central."



Some members of the community expressed their appreciation to the aspirant for the gesture.