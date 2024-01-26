Ho power outage due to technical challenge at Dome substation

The outage began on Wednesday, affecting residents and businesses in the municipality

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured residents in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region, that its engineers are working assiduously to rectify the current power outage situation.

The assurance comes on the back of a prolonged power outage in the Volta Regional capital and its environs.



The outage began on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, around 8 pm, affecting residents and businesses in the municipality.



In a public notice on Thursday, January 25, 2024, the ECG explained that the current power outage being experienced is a result of “a technical challenge at the Dome substation.”

Affected areas include: “Dome, Agbasiape, Barracks, Da Abra, Tsikpota, Housing, Mc collins, Hopedo, Fiave, Zongo, Police Depot, RTC, SDA down, Akpenamawu, Deme, Akoepe, Tanyigbe, Tokokoe, Kpenoe, Takla, Hodzo and surrounding areas.”



The ECG emphasised that it “regrets any convenience caused to the affected customers.”