Ho residents excited about hosting Independence Day, as traders cash in

Cultural 3 Residents of Ho display their culture on the streets

Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some residents of Ho, the capital of the Volta Region of Ghana have expressed their excitement about the 66th Independence Day Celebrations, being brought to the Volta Region.

Ahead of the celebration of Ghana’s 66th Independence anniversary, GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu took to the streets of Ho to engage some residents on how prepared they are for the event and how preparations for the event have altered the lives.

Generally, the impression was that, the influx of attendees for the event has been good for business as they have more people to patronize their services.

Akrah, a trader who sells carpets explained that, relatively his outfit sold less carpets but sales have increased significantly since preparations for the Independence Day celebration started.

He said, “Yes, yes, at some time, like a month ago, we were not really making sales but for the celebration of the Independence Day, I think a lot of people are coming around and we are making sales. Sales have increased and we have maximum people coming here.”

Felix, also a carpet trader corroborated Akrah’s experience. According to him, sales during the weekend have improved and he attributes it to the presence of visitors who are in Ho to participate in the Independence Day celebration.

“Well, because they are hosting the Independence Day celebration here, a lot of people are coming into town and we are experiencing a lot of things. Sales at my shop have been very good over the weekend and it is because of the celebration,” Felix explained.

Another resident, explained that, although he did not make any commercial benefit from Ho hosting this year’s national Independence Day celebration, he is glad because the event puts Volta Region on the map and indirectly invites tourists to patronize the region.

Watch full interview here



EAN/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
