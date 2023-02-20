Ho sees improved street lighting system ahead of hosting Ghana @66

Lighting of a street in Ho

The Ho Municipal Assembly and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have teamed up to bring brighter days to the streets of Ho as the Municipality prepares to host the 66th Independence Day parade of Ghana.

The two organizations have strengthened their collaboration to ensure that the streets of Ho are properly lit.



As a result, over two thousand street lights have been replaced within the Municipality and extended to adjoining roads leading to the Ho township.



A walk within the Ho Municipality especially in the evening now shows well lit streets which hitherto was not the situation.



The strengthening of the collaborative efforts between the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ho Municipal Assembly is aimed at providing residents and visitors with a well-lit and safer environment to celebrate the independence day parade which will be held within the Ho Municipality of the region. Its also seeks to enhance the beauty of the city and make it more attractive to tourists, thereby boosting the local economy.



GBCNEWS learnt that ECG has committed to providing supervisory works on replacing, installing and helping to repair street lights in key areas within the municipality. Over two thousand street lights have therefore been replaced within the Municipality while additional street lights have also been extended to adjoining roads leading to the Municipality.

In an interview with the Volta Regional Engineer for the ECG, Engineer Michael Buabin, said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that the Municipality enjoys stable power in the run-up to the event on March 6, 2023.



“We have spoken to our colleagues the GRIDCO people that before, during and after this all important celebrations they should make sure that there is no outage from their side” he noted.



“This communication has gotten to our head office and the head office of GRIDCO. Over 2000 street lights have been replaced within the Municipality and even extended to adjoining roads leading to the ho township and it’s environs” he added.





A co-chairman of the Grounds and Event Committee of the Local Organizing Committee who is also the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Divine Richard Komla Bosson, in an interview with GBCNEWS expressed his excitement at the partnership and emphasized the importance of proper lighting in creating a safe and attractive environment for residents and visitors.



“I have entered into an MOU with ECG that operation lets lighten all the street lights in town. All these things will add up to the beauty and the development that we are yearning for” he opined.



It is believed that the collaboration between the Ho Municipal Assembly and ECG is a promising step towards a brighter and safer future for the residents of Ho.