Hogbetsotso: There’s no ‘conflict’ between Ashantis and Ewes - Chief

Togbui Sri III with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Chief of Nkwantakese in the Ashanti Region, Nana Boakye Yam Ababio, has debunked the notion that there is division between Ashantis and Ewes, as perceived by the youth and some politicians.

His comment comes following the attendance of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the just-ended Hogbetsotso Festival in Anlo.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo II, and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined the Awoamefia, Togbe Sri III, the Chiefs and people of Anlo and other distinguished traditional leaders for the 2022 Hogbetsotso Festival in Anlo on Saturday.



According to reports, the Asantehene’s visit is historic, especially being the first time in over 12 decades that an Asantehene was visiting Anlo, and so is the Vice President’s, which was his first, as well as the second in nearly 15 years by a a high-profile leader of the NPP.



Following the visits, many in Anlo were left impressed, and in praise of the two distinguished personalities lighting up the Hogbetsotso Festival on Saturday with their presence.



The Asantehene’s historic presence on Anlo land and at the Hogbetsotso Festival, was the first time in 120 years by any Asantehene.



The last Asantehene to do so was Asantehene Kofi Karikari in the 19th Century.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Nana Boakye Yam Ababio, observed that sometimes, people think there is division in Ghana, especially between Ashantis and Ewes, saying that rather, there is a stronger friendship between the two.



He explained that the friendship between Ewes and Ashantis goes way back before 1834 and not just today.



He also said the youth of today, especially politicians who do not really know history, are the ones who think there is division between Ashantis and Ewes, stressing that even in the Ashanti Region, other tribes, including the Ewes, have been given specific places to dwell, sighting the Anloga Junction and the entire area as such places allocated to the Ewes who settled in the Ashanti Region.



According to Nana Boakye Yam Ababio, it is the responsibility of the Ashantis and Ewes to live together as one people, adding that what the Asantehene and his entourage did at the Hogbetsotso Festival was very beautiful and out of love.



“What we are saying is that there is no division, that there is no division between Ashantis and Ewes or Fantes. We are all one people, the only thing is that people settled in different places. “Our attendance at the Hogbetsotso Festival tells those who think there is division between us that they are wrong,” he said.



Meanwhile, he urged people to stop having that impression and understand that there is love between Ashantis and Ewes and all other tribes, adding that the love between Ashantis and Ewes will continue to grow.