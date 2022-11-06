Hogbetsotso Za 2022: Watch how water mysteriously boils from a hole in the ground

As photos and videos emerge from the 60th anniversary of the Hogbetsotso Za in Anloga, GhanaWeb has chanced on a video that shows a rather rare scene.

The video shows what seemed like a small dugout in the ground, with water gushing out of it.



But the biggest shock is the fact that the water was boiling.



In the voiceover on the video, a man, speaking Ewe, described what was happening, calling on people to come out to prove their bravery.



“This is water boiling from the ground. The Anlo gods are welcome; they have arrived. The water is boiling in the hole at (sic)… the elderly Anlo folks should come out and prove their bravery…,” he said.



The celebration of the 60th Hogbetsotso Za, which is the annual festival of the Alnlo of the Volta Region, was graced by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as well as other dignitaries such as the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Watch the video below:





