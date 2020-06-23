Regional News

Hohoe MCE breaks ground for Likpe Polyclinic theatre

Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has broken the grounds for the construction of a theatre for the Likpe Polyclinic at Likpe Bakwa in the Oti region.

The theatre, which is expected to be completed in three months will have a recovery room, operation, changing, sterilization, consulting, anaesthetic, female and male rooms, scrub room, conference and a store room.



Mr Ofori said the project would equip the health facility to reduce the pressure on the Hohoe Municipal Hospital and also upgrade the status of the Polyclinic to a hospital.



He said there were enough staff accommodation for effective management and operation of the polyclinic, and urged the staff to enhance service delivery and make the facility the choice in the catchment area.



The MCE noted that due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, the theatre might not be furnished immediately when completed but said the Assembly would do its best to procure all equipment needed for its operation in due course.

Dr Pius Mensah, Medical Superintendent of Hohoe Municipal Hospital and Acting Hohoe Municipal Director of Health Services said the project when completed would bring healthcare closer to the people.



Mrs. Abigail Gyapong, a Senior Staff Nurse on behalf of management of the facility expressed gratitude for the commencement of work on the project and appealed to government to work on the roads for easy access.



Mr Leonard Bob Videkor, Regent, Likpe Traditional Area thanked the government and the Assembly for the initiative and pledged support and commitment towards the completion of the project.



The Likpe Polyclinic, built in 1965 records an average of between 10 to 15 Out-Patient Department (OPD) attendances daily.

