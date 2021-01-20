Hohoe MCE inspects construction works on ongoing projects

MCE Hohoe, Andrews Teddy Ofori at the inspection exercise

Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has inspected construction works on some projects being undertaken in the Municipality.

He visited the Alavanyo Agoxoe school, Likpe Bakwa Polyclinic theatre and Early Childhood Development Centre at Likpe Bakwa.



Mr Ofori, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the inspection was to ensure that the various contractors working on the projects execute an excellent job.



“If you award contracts for execution and you do not supervise, visit or manage the contracts properly, anything can be done and handed over to you. Occasionally, I visit project sites to know what goes on.”



The MCE expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work being executed on the projects he visited and commended the workers.

Mr Ofori said most people believed that projects executed, especially in an election year, were to canvass for votes, adding that projects in the Municipality would be completed.



“We are here to deliver and not to let people feel that we are doing certain things for votes. No, we want our people to benefit from the money that is being spent on these projects.”



The MCE said once the Assembly started the projects, it hoped that they were completed to be used by beneficiary communities so that “we have value for our money that is spent on the project.”