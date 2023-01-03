Hohoe NDC embarks on health walk, donates to mark December 31

NDC flag | File photo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency, has embarked on a health walk to mark the 2022 December 31 Revolution activities.

The commemoration, the 41st anniversary, also saw a donation of provisions and cash amount to four wards of the Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe.



Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, the NDC Volta Regional Chairman, noted that the Party had planned to work to recapture all the parliamentary seats.



He said it was a target for the Party to win a million votes in the Volta region in the next election in 2024 and called for united members.



Mr Agbavitor said the outpour gave him confidence and hope that the Hohoe Constituency seat would be won back.



Mr Newton Darkey, Hohoe Constituency Chairman, said the health walk recalled happenings years ago that compelled the late Jerry John Rawlings to organise a cleanse up of the country.

He said the decision of the late leader to accept and approve a multi-party democracy made the country peaceful.



Mr Darkey called for a united front and urged the party members to resolve their differences and make peace for the growth of the Party.



He said the late Rawlings stood for transparency, probity and accountability which should be a hallmark of all members whose duty was to also “propagate” the messages to other people.



Lawyer Christine Fiakpoe, a stakeholder of the Party called on party members to unite and work towards recapturing the seat for the Party in 2024.



Mr Theophilus Dzimega, another stakeholder, said the Party was ready to meet opponents “boot for boot” and 2024 was a done deal for the Party.

He urged all members to get registered for the Ghana cards.



The beneficiary wards are the Accident and Emergency Centre, Children’s Ward, Labour Ward, and Lying-in Ward.



Mr Agbavitor said the Party was extending a helping hand to patients of the Wards and put a smile on their faces.



Mr Darkey also presented a cash amount to the Wards and footed a medication bill of a patient on admission, all on behalf of the Party.



Mr Sylvanus Hadzitsey, a Supervisor at the Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe who received the items on behalf of the Wards, expressed gratitude to the Party for the support and kind gesture.