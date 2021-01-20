Hohoe records seven new coronavirus cases

Ghana's coronavirus cases have risen in recent weeks

The Hohoe Municipality in the Volta Region has recorded two additional cases of the coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of active cases to seven as of Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

As at Monday, January 18, the Municipality had five active cases.



Dr Pius Mensah, Hohoe Municipal Director of Health Services, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that more than 30 contacts had so far been traced.



He said out of the seven cases, four were being treated at home with three, outside the Municipality.

He said there were no recoveries and deaths recorded.



In 2020, the Municipality recorded 56 cases out of which 55 were treated and discharged with one death.