Hohoe residents benefit from health screening

Residents undergoing the medical screening

Residents in the Hohoe Municipality have benefitted from a health screening exercise under the auspices of the Lions Clubs International, District 418 Ghana.

About 800 community members were checked for breast cancer, eye, diabetes and general health. Wisdom Awittor, Zone One Chairman Lions Clubs of District 418 Ghana, said the exercise was to ensure that residents know their health status.



He urged those referred or diagnosed to ensure they took the medication as prescribed to help them to fully recover.



Mr Awittor noted that the Clubs would continue to engage communities through such exercises. Dr Redeema Seyram Fiebor, a medical doctor, said high blood pressure and poor sight were common among the people screened.

Dr Fiebor urged the public to visit health centres for a regular medical check-up and to seek early treatment.



Some beneficiaries, who spoke to the GNA, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the support.