Hohoe to host 44th NDC June 4 uprising anniversary

Former president JJ Rawlings

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the June 4 Uprising in Hohoe.

The event scheduled for Saturday, June 3 to Sunday, June 4, 2023, would be on the theme: “Saving our Democracy: The spirit of June 4.”



There will be a lecture on Saturday at the St Francis College of Education auditorium with speakers including former President John Dramani Mahama, Flag bearer of the Party; Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC National Chairman, and Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the Party.



Other speakers include Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, Dan Abodakpi, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Madam Helen Ntoso, and Kwame Agbodza, among others.



A wreath-laying ceremony is expected to be held on Sunday to climax the event.

Stephen Tetteh Worwui, Hohoe Constituency Communication Officer of the Party confirmed the schedule to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



He said the Party was putting in all the necessary preparations to make the event a successful one.



The June 4 Revolution was a popular uprising in Ghana in 1979 due to a combination of corruption, bad governance, lack of discipline, and frustrations in the army and among the public.