Hold perpetrators of riots in Nigeria accountable – Hanna Tetteh

Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, the Special Representative to the African Union

Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, the Special Representative to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU), has called for a thorough investigations into the ongoing disturbance in Nigeria.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said the perpetrators must be held accountable for their actions that resulted in the bloody disturbances in the oil-producing West African nation.



Ms Tetteh in multiple tweets said “I join the UN Secretary General in expressing condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured and calling on the Nigerian authorities to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable.”



She added “The Secretary-General encourages the authorities to swiftly explore avenues to de-escalate the situation.

“He reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to support national efforts towards finding a solution.”





