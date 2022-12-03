'Hold your heads up guys' - Bawumia hails Black Stars after 'unexpected' loss to Uruguay

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has celebrated the Black Stars for their performance at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Reacting to the team's exit on Friday, December 2, 2022; after losing 2 - 0 to Uruguay, Bawumia said even though the results did not go as expected, the team did themselves and Ghana proud.



His post on social media hours after the loss read: "The match against Uruguay didn't go as we expected. Regardless of today's result, the Black Stars acquitted themselves well and made Ghana proud.



"Hold your heads high guys as we prepare for other footballing assignments for mother Ghana."



Ghana ended bottom of Group H with Portugal topping whiles South Korea finsihed second ahead of Uruguay on goal difference - both teams finished with four points apiece.



The Black Stars recorded three points from three games - losing to Portugal and Uruguay and beating South Korea. They scored five goals and conceded seven.



Coach Otto Addo has resigned his position in the post-match press conference.





Match Report: Uruguay vs. Ghana



The Black Stars of Ghana had one task going into their final Group H fixture at the 2022 World Cup.



Win at all costs, worse case draw against Uruguay and secure passage into the Round-of-16 stage of the competition.



The match was, however, settled with three major incidents in the first half. A penalty miss by Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew, when the score was goalless.



Then Giorgian de Arrascaeta's two goals for Uruguay which came in quick sucession, consigned the Black Stars to a second World Cup defeat against the South Americans who broke hearts of Africans in 2010.

Their 2 - 0 victory over the Black Stars was, however, not enough to get them through to the next round of the tournament as South Korea beat Portugal 2-1.



With Uruguay in dire need of a third goal to progress to the next round of the World Cup, Suarez was reduced to tears as efforts to score another goal proved futile.



Portugal and South Korea advanced from Group H as Uruguay and Ghana exited the tournament after finished 3rd and 4th respectively.



SARA